OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Given New $28.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.50 to $28.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on OneMain from $59.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on OneMain in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded OneMain from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

NYSE OMF traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.65. The company had a trading volume of 144,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,267. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day moving average of $36.63. OneMain has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $48.92. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.47.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.55 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 16.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OneMain will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.41 per share, for a total transaction of $71,025.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 131,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,039.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay N. Levine bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.88 per share, for a total transaction of $437,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,673,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,496,595.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 53,520 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,271 in the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of OneMain by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in OneMain in the second quarter worth $32,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

