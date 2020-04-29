OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Barclays

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of OneMain from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on OneMain in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on OneMain from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price target on OneMain from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.13.

NYSE:OMF traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.26. 1,550,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,267. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $48.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.47.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.55 million. OneMain had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 18.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that OneMain will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay N. Levine acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.72 per share, for a total transaction of $307,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,643,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,208,903.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay N. Levine acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.88 per share, with a total value of $437,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,673,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,496,595.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 53,520 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,271 over the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth $1,828,869,000. Varde Management L.P. bought a new stake in OneMain in the first quarter worth $360,500,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,704,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 26.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,676,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,278,000 after buying an additional 2,451,066 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in OneMain by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,252,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,507,000 after buying an additional 2,280,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

