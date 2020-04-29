OneMain (NYSE:OMF) PT Lowered to $35.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $55.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 33.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on OneMain from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on OneMain in a report on Friday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of OneMain from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.13.

Shares of NYSE OMF traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,509,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,267. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.63. OneMain has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $48.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.47.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.55 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 16.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OneMain will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay N. Levine acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.88 per share, for a total transaction of $437,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,673,519 shares in the company, valued at $58,496,595.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.41 per share, for a total transaction of $71,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 131,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,039.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 53,520 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,271. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. USS Investment Management bought a new stake in OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,573,000. Rathbone Brothers purchased a new stake in OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,414,000. DNB Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,883,676. CenturyLink Investment Management Co purchased a new position in OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, Russell Frank Co purchased a new stake in OneMain in the 4th quarter worth $15,491,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

