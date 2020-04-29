Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $41.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 8.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OTEX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Open Text from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub cut Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of OTEX stock traded up $1.44 on Wednesday, hitting $37.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,319. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.52 and its 200-day moving average is $41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Open Text has a fifty-two week low of $29.11 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $771.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.01 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Open Text will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Open Text by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Open Text by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 15,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Open Text by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 66.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

