Oppenheimer Increases Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Price Target to $26.00

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on JNPR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Nomura Securities cut their price objective on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $25.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.93. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $28.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.37.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 7.76%. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Brian Martin sold 13,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $313,469.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Juniper Networks by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Juniper Networks by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,443 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

