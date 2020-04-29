Oppenheimer Raises DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target to $360.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $305.00 to $360.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.82% from the company’s current price.

DXCM has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.62.

DXCM opened at $313.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.31, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $268.24 and a 200 day moving average of $232.22. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $113.63 and a fifty-two week high of $344.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.47.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.34 million. DexCom had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.57, for a total transaction of $487,412.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,482 shares in the company, valued at $16,400,620.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 8,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total transaction of $2,161,196.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,559 shares of company stock valued at $27,738,836. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,130 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 42.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 27.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 246 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

