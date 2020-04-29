Opus Bank Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:OPB)

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th.

Opus Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 29.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Opus Bank to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.7%.

Shares of OPB traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.32. 292,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,176. Opus Bank has a 52 week low of $13.07 and a 52 week high of $28.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $716.32 million, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.19.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Opus Bank had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $64.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Opus Bank will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on OPB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Opus Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens cut Opus Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded Opus Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Opus Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Opus Bank Company Profile

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

