Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Opus Bank had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $64.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.85 million.

Shares of OPB traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.20. The company had a trading volume of 349,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,453. The firm has a market cap of $716.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.33 and a 200-day moving average of $23.19. Opus Bank has a 12 month low of $13.07 and a 12 month high of $28.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Opus Bank’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

OPB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Opus Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Opus Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Opus Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Opus Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Opus Bank Company Profile

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

