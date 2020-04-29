Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,986 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 11,720 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 0.8% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $21,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Oracle by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,760 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in Oracle by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 939,397 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $49,769,000 after purchasing an additional 41,447 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its position in Oracle by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 5,191 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

ORCL stock opened at $53.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at $839,514.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

