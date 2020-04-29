Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Director Jose Vizquerra Buys 5,000 Shares

Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Director Jose Vizquerra acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.24 per share, with a total value of C$16,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 245,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$796,427.64.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.68, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Osisko Mining Inc has a 1-year low of C$1.67 and a 1-year high of C$4.19. The company has a market cap of $999.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.19.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. Research analysts expect that Osisko Mining Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Osisko Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.50.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec.

