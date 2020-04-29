Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti lifted their price objective on Otter Tail from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub lowered Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Otter Tail from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Otter Tail from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 45.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OTTR opened at $45.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Otter Tail has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $57.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.42.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $215.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Otter Tail will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

