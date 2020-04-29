OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.35

OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.347 per share on Monday, June 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This is an increase from OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.32.

Shares of OVCHY stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.35. The stock had a trading volume of 70,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.00. OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $18.06.

OVCHY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

About OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, other parts of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

