Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 706 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,927 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,993 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the software company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its stake in Adobe by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the software company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 967 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Adobe from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.44.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total transaction of $201,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,863.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $156,312.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,975,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,698 shares of company stock worth $2,073,206. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $15.72 on Wednesday, hitting $349.17. 5,003,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,621,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $386.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $319.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.13.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

