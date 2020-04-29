Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 887 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,881 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 0.4% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,123 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,848 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 37.1% in the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 567,055 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $141,412,000 after purchasing an additional 153,467 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 35,463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 46,688 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,643,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares in the company, valued at $333,340,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $2,283,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,222,197.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $287.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,253,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,679,521. The company has a market capitalization of $278.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.63. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $306.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $257.23 and a 200-day moving average of $271.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.68.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

