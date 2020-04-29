Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,003 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $13,055,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 127,856 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,256,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 881.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 68,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,912,000 after buying an additional 61,461 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,646,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,290,273,000 after buying an additional 336,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $251.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.74.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $7.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $298.46. 9,453,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,618,494. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $132.60 and a 52-week high of $316.32. The firm has a market cap of $182.91 billion, a PE ratio of 66.03, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $5,758,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,939,295.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total transaction of $2,660,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 160,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,180.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

