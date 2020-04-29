Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 59,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after acquiring an additional 10,647 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 4.0% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 228,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,651,000 after buying an additional 14,666 shares during the period. Finally, EULAV Asset Management grew its position in shares of American Tower by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 105,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,066,000 after buying an additional 7,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,029.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $252,940.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,653,394.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,402. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMT stock traded down $6.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,505,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,829. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.90 and a 200-day moving average of $228.23. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $260.43. The stock has a market cap of $110.83 billion, a PE ratio of 55.98, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.89%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded American Tower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.31.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

