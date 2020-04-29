Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $3.59 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 79.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,309 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 35.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,274,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,984 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,318,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,378,000 after acquiring an additional 609,536 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,286,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,619 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,795,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,289,000 after acquiring an additional 445,148 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,431.5% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,668,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,347 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,937,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,993,848. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.88 and its 200-day moving average is $28.97. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $31.78.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

