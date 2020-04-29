Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 1,925 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of D. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $325,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on D shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.93.

NYSE:D traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.67. 2,736,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,927,791. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $65.80 billion, a PE ratio of 46.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.26.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.