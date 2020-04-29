Parthenon LLC Boosts Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Parthenon LLC boosted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,290 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up about 1.2% of Parthenon LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 0.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 148,966 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $17,620,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 333,176 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 22.1% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 71,896 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,504,000 after purchasing an additional 13,007 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 82.2% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 10,644 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on American Express from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $140.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of American Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.31.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $7.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.12. 9,388,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,466,395. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.15. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $68.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

In other news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $599,405.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,808.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total transaction of $1,004,520.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,103.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

