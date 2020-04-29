Parthenon LLC Has $7.10 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Parthenon LLC raised its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,627 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for about 1.7% of Parthenon LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 93,060 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,537,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 35,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $480,000. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $7.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.68. 1,816,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,218,171. The company has a market cap of $71.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.14. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $248.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.55.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.