Parthenon LLC Sells 975 Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Parthenon LLC reduced its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC owned 0.06% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 202.9% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 66.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMG. Raymond James raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.33.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.19. 307,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,334. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.47. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a fifty-two week low of $76.50 and a fifty-two week high of $131.18.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $365.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.32 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 38.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 51.90%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

