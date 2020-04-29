Parthenon LLC Trims Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Parthenon LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. Waters makes up 2.0% of Parthenon LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Parthenon LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Waters worth $8,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WAT. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Waters by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WAT traded up $8.54 on Wednesday, reaching $192.65. 707,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,569. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.08. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $154.39 and a twelve month high of $245.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $464.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.07 million. Waters had a return on equity of 172.16% and a net margin of 24.61%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Waters from $186.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Waters from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $182.44.

In related news, SVP Francis Kim sold 6,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $1,427,749.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,668 shares in the company, valued at $587,120.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

