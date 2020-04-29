PAWS Fund Price Down 87.4% Over Last 7 Days (PAWS)

PAWS Fund (CURRENCY:PAWS) traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. During the last week, PAWS Fund has traded down 87.4% against the U.S. dollar. One PAWS Fund coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. PAWS Fund has a total market cap of $1,684.11 and $25.00 worth of PAWS Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011306 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.49 or 0.02526291 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00201806 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00061761 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00044237 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000186 BTC.

About PAWS Fund

PAWS Fund’s total supply is 2,770,432 coins and its circulating supply is 1,911,884 coins. PAWS Fund’s official message board is medium.com/paws-animal-charity. PAWS Fund’s official website is paws.fund. PAWS Fund’s official Twitter account is @pawsfund.

Buying and Selling PAWS Fund

PAWS Fund can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAWS Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAWS Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAWS Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

