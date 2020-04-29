Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,665,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 146,025 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.46% of Paychex worth $104,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 69.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,087,459. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.07.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 26.98%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub lowered Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

In related news, Director Tom Bonadio purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.59 per share, with a total value of $99,973.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,362.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.