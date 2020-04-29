Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) PT Lowered to $195.00 at Barclays

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 28.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Paycom Software to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $314.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.47.

PAYC stock traded up $35.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $271.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,795,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,755. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.89. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 86.94, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.46. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $163.42 and a 52 week high of $342.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.93 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 37.47% and a net margin of 24.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.06, for a total value of $309,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total value of $691,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.3% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

