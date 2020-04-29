PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) vs. Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Head to Head Comparison

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) and PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Replimune Group and PDL BioPharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Replimune Group 0 0 5 0 3.00 PDL BioPharma 0 1 0 0 2.00

Replimune Group presently has a consensus target price of $24.10, suggesting a potential upside of 73.63%. PDL BioPharma has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.64%. Given Replimune Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Replimune Group is more favorable than PDL BioPharma.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.1% of Replimune Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.4% of PDL BioPharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.2% of Replimune Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of PDL BioPharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Replimune Group has a beta of 2.61, indicating that its share price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PDL BioPharma has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Replimune Group and PDL BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replimune Group N/A -29.68% -24.86% PDL BioPharma N/A 5.15% 3.93%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Replimune Group and PDL BioPharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replimune Group N/A N/A -$30.83 million ($1.33) -10.44 PDL BioPharma $54.76 million 7.49 -$70.41 million $0.28 11.86

Replimune Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PDL BioPharma. Replimune Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PDL BioPharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

PDL BioPharma Company Profile

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires, manages, and commercializes commercial stage pharmaceutical assets and late clinical stage pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Income Generating Assets. The Pharmaceutical segment manufactures, markets, and sells prescription medicine products for the treatment of hypertension to wholesalers under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States, as well as under the Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally. The Medical Devices segment manufactures, markets, and sells LENSAR laser systems for anterior capsulotomy, lens fragmentation, corneal and arcuate incisions to ophthalmic ambulatory surgical centers, specialty ophthalmic hospitals, and multi-specialty hospitals through a direct sales force. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of notes and other long-term receivables; royalty rights and hybrid notes/royalty receivables; equity investments in healthcare companies; and royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.

