Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Short Interest Up 17.6% in April

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,760,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the March 31st total of 8,300,000 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Capital One Financial cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.91.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

NYSE:PEB opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.78. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $33.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEB. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $979,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 43.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 24,418 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.