PeepCoin (PCN) Reaches One Day Volume of $55.00

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. During the last week, PeepCoin has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar. PeepCoin has a total market cap of $274,519.15 and approximately $55.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PeepCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, C-Patex and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PeepCoin alerts:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001352 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000985 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000141 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PeepCoin Profile

PCN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2016. PeepCoin’s total supply is 141,675,987,654 coins and its circulating supply is 102,475,987,654 coins. The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /user/pxnteam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @PXNofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. PeepCoin’s official website is peepcoin.io/peepcoin.

PeepCoin Coin Trading

PeepCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, C-Patex, Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PeepCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PeepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PeepCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PeepCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.