Peloton (PTON) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Peloton has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $466.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.74 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.83) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Peloton to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Peloton alerts:

NASDAQ:PTON traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $30.69. The stock had a trading volume of 68,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,936,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.38 and a 200 day moving average of $27.27. Peloton has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $38.08.

In other news, President William Lynch sold 46,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $1,256,688.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 46,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,688. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Harbor Master Investors Hadley sold 1,560,931 shares of Peloton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $40,865,173.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,625,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,640,250.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,378,086 shares of company stock valued at $234,521,965 in the last three months.

PTON has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Peloton in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Peloton from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peloton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Peloton from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Peloton in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

About Peloton

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.