Penske Automotive Group (PAG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Penske Automotive Group to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Penske Automotive Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PAG traded up $2.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.70. The stock had a trading volume of 24,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,477. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.56. Penske Automotive Group has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $53.81.

PAG has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Benchmark started coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra raised their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.43.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

