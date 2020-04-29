Peoples Bancorp Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st.

Peoples Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 17.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Peoples Bancorp has a payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Peoples Bancorp to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.51. 8,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Peoples Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $39.28. The company has a market cap of $473.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.08.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $50.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.36 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PEBO shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

