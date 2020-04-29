PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target Raised to $125.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price objective upped by research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price points to a potential downside of 6.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PEP. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.21.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $2.96 on Wednesday, reaching $133.36. 6,704,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,246,500. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $186.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.25.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 36.5% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,167,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,203,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 2.8% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 323,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,376,000 after acquiring an additional 8,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $1,227,000. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

