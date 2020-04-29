PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target Raised to $156.00 at Cowen

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Cowen from $135.00 to $156.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PEP. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.68.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $136.32 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $186.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

