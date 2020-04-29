PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) PT Lowered to $148.00 at Citigroup

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $157.00 to $148.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.21.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $134.42. 4,193,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,112,492. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.42 and a 200 day moving average of $135.25. The firm has a market cap of $186.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cortland Associates Inc. MO lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 14,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

