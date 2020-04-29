PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Scotiabank raised PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,234,000. Compass Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 245.7% in the 4th quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 307,751 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 218,730 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,530,470 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,336,000 after purchasing an additional 430,833 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,555,530 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $56,674,000 after purchasing an additional 108,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

PBR opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.71. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $16.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0931 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 28th. This is an increase from PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.95%.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

