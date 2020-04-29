PFB (PFB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PFB (TSE:PFB) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.03) per share for the quarter.

PFB (TSE:PFB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$36.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$37.25 million.

Shares of TSE PFB opened at C$11.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55. PFB has a fifty-two week low of C$8.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.85.

Separately, AltaCorp Capital increased their price target on PFB from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

PFB Company Profile

PFB Corporation manufactures and markets insulating building products made from expanded polystyrene materials (EPS) for the residential, industrial, and commercial construction markets in the North America. The company offers EPS rigid foam boards used in insulating roofs, floors, and walls; flotation and buoyancy products; geotechnical engineered applications; packaging and display products; and building systems under the Plasti-Fab brand name.

