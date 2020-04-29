Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,660 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.31% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $6,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,082,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,588,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,292,000 after purchasing an additional 318,992 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,074,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,138,000 after acquiring an additional 302,559 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $5,713,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 457,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,171,000 after acquiring an additional 195,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $17.16. The stock had a trading volume of 911,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,136. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.59 and a fifty-two week high of $24.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.23 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, Director Jeffrey L. Swope acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.93 per share, for a total transaction of $44,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

PDM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

