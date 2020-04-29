Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) by 187.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,857,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,432,356 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.72% of Pinterest worth $152,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Pinterest by 42.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 27,505 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the third quarter worth approximately $463,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $582,000. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PINS traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,909,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,639,158. The company has a current ratio of 11.73, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion and a PE ratio of -6.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.85. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $36.83.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $399.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.93 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 119.13% and a negative return on equity of 100.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PINS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinterest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Pinterest from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Pinterest from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.98.

In other Pinterest news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $122,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $725,369.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 554,042 shares of company stock valued at $12,508,546 over the last quarter.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

