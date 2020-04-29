Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE PXD traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,013,590. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $168.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.53. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $107.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $205.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Securities decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $101.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.86.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

