Piper Sandler Cuts Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Price Target to $7.50

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $8.50 to $7.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s current price.

WNEB has been the subject of several other research reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western New England Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.88.

NASDAQ WNEB traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $6.45. The stock had a trading volume of 94,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Western New England Bancorp has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.62.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $17.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.30 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 5.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the first quarter worth $116,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 12,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

