Piper Sandler Trims Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Target Price to $44.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.37.

NYSE:FND traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.13. 26,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,692,472. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $24.36 and a 12-month high of $62.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.21.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 2,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth about $32,000.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

