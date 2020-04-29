Pirate Chain Achieves Market Cap of $4.86 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0314 or 0.00000378 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $4.86 million and $230,101.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012117 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.23 or 0.02432978 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00204518 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00062492 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00045276 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain’s launch date was August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 154,933,257 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

Pirate Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

