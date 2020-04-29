PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd.

PJT Partners has a payout ratio of 6.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PJT Partners to earn $3.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.6%.

Shares of NYSE:PJT traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.69. 23,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,531. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PJT Partners has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $53.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 0.97.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $200.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.48 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 18.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PJT Partners will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on PJT Partners from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on PJT Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PJT Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

