Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its holdings in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 91.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891,738 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.09% of Planet Fitness worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 8.5% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth $30,763,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 68,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after buying an additional 25,425 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 82,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLNT opened at $60.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.25. Planet Fitness Inc has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $88.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $191.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.75 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 17.09%. Research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Rondeau bought 20,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,271,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dorvin D. Lively bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.50 per share, for a total transaction of $907,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 29,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,831. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 92,000 shares of company stock worth $5,384,710. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

PLNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $97.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.53.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

