Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Rating Lowered to Hold at SunTrust Banks

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) was downgraded by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Playa Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.38.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.97 and a beta of 1.79. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $8.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $143.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 64,972 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 20,980 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,113,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 46,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.