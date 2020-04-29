Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.44)-(0.31) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.48). The company issued revenue guidance of $365-390 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $385.39 million.Pluralsight also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.44–0.31 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Pluralsight in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Pluralsight from $31.50 to $18.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pluralsight from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Get Pluralsight alerts:

PS stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,810,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,405. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Pluralsight has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $35.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 2.22.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $92.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pluralsight will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 36,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $703,478.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,173,664.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Forkner sold 11,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $108,361.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,607.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,974 shares of company stock valued at $1,370,140 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

Further Reading: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Pluralsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluralsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.