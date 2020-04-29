Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.13)-(0.11) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.13). The company issued revenue guidance of $87.5-89.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.87 million.Pluralsight also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.44–0.31 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PS. William Blair began coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pluralsight from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Pluralsight from $31.50 to $18.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Pluralsight from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Pluralsight from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.75.

Get Pluralsight alerts:

Shares of Pluralsight stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,810,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,405. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 2.22. Pluralsight has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $35.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. The business had revenue of $92.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pluralsight will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew Forkner sold 11,046 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $108,361.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,607.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 36,928 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $703,478.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 219,090 shares in the company, valued at $4,173,664.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,974 shares of company stock worth $1,370,140. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Pluralsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluralsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.