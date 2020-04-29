Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) Price Target Increased to $81.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 7.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Polaris Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $102.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.14.

Shares of NYSE PII traded up $5.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,420,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,593. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.51. Polaris Industries has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $104.37. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.74.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.33). Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Polaris Industries will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Annette K. Clayton sold 38,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $3,646,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Polaris Industries by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,871,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

