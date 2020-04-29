Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Lake Street Capital

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Lake Street Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $82.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $58.00. Lake Street Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PII. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Polaris Industries from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on Polaris Industries from $66.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Polaris Industries in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

NYSE:PII opened at $70.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.51. Polaris Industries has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $104.37.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.33). Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Polaris Industries will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Annette K. Clayton sold 38,590 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $3,646,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PII. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,215,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,474,000 after buying an additional 91,409 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,215,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,474,000 after buying an additional 91,409 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,788,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,749,000 after buying an additional 106,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,785,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,496,000 after buying an additional 52,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

