Positive News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) Stock Price

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $92.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Hilton Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $107.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

NYSE HLT traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.28. The company had a trading volume of 6,171,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,796,823. Hilton Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.62.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 770.65% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Hotels will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Hotels announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 3rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th.

In other news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $4,003,029.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,719,928.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

